Nikusor Dan: Russia seeks escalation, not end of war

Russia is seeking to intensify the war in Ukraine, instead of working to end it. This was stated by Romanian President Nikusor Dan in an interview with Bloomberg from Brussels.

“Russia is trying to escalate the war, not to end it“, Dan was quoted as saying in the conversation. According to him, Moscow is exerting increasing pressure and trying to create tension in European societies in order to weaken support for Kiev.

Support for Ukraine will continue

The Romanian president said that Romania and Europe will continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. "The message we need to send to the world is that we are committed to supporting Ukraine through this war and beyond, and to rebuilding," Dan said.

He said he believed Russia was not showing any willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations. His stance came amid heightened diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Attacks on ships in the Black Sea

The interview came after a series of drone incidents in the Black Sea. At least seven cargo ships were hit in attacks in October off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Two people were killed in the incidents and at least 25 were reported missing, the Associated Press reported.

Dan said two drones had hit the vessels, but did not publicly say who was behind the attacks. Romanian authorities are investigating the cases. However, according to the president, Russian components have been found in the remains of drones that have reached Romanian territory.

Romania and other NATO countries face a growing risk of the consequences of the war spreading beyond Ukrainian territory. According to Dan, the Black Sea will not be completely safe until the war is over.

Bucharest wants additional anti-drone capabilities

The Romanian president said that his country would ask allies for additional equipment and capabilities to counter drones. He recalled that in recent months, numerous incursions of unmanned aerial vehicles near the Romanian border and airspace have been recorded.

NATO has already increased its presence on the eastern flank and strengthened coordination with the countries of the Black Sea region. The next focus for Romania remains the protection of shipping and limiting the risk of new incidents as the war in Ukraine continues.

Sources: finance.yahoo.com, radioromania.ro, apnews.com