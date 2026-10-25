United States President Donald Trump demanded that Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar “immediately” to resign over allegations that she used a false name when taking the oath of office as a member of Congress.

Trump made the call at a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, where he spoke in support of Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

What's behind the allegations

“Since she used a false name to take the oath of office, I guess she should resign from Congress immediately,” Trump said.

The president was referring to a name that appeared in Justice Department court documents related to the Omar investigation. They listed her as Ilhan Noor Saeed Elmi.

Omar, however, says her real name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. Simply using a different name in a court document does not prove that the congresswoman committed a crime or that she used a false identity in her election.

Trump also linked the case to the long-standing unconfirmed claim that Omar married her brother. The congresswoman denies the fraud allegations and says that politically motivated lies are being spread against her.

On October 12, federal agents searched her home in Washington. The Justice Department said the action was authorized by a judge and was part of a criminal investigation, but did not announce any charges against Omar.

Attack on Jon Ossoff

In his speech, Trump also attacked Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who is running for re-election against Republican Mike Collins, who is supported by the president.

Trump mocked Ossoff's public image and accused him of creating a "false image" of himself. The president had previously attacked the senator during a rally in Dalton on October 16, when he compared him to comedy hero Pee-wee Herman.

Georgia is among the key states in the battle for control of the Senate. The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3.

Obama responds from Michigan

While Trump was campaigning in Georgia, former President Barack Obama attended a rally in Detroit supporting Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Said and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson.

Obama attacked Trump's policies and mocked the White House renovation, saying the president was so focused on the renovation that "he should be hosting an HGTV show."

"He made the White House look like Saddam Hussein opened the Cheesecake Factory," Obama said.

Trump responded by saying Obama's Michigan rally seemed empty and again defended his decision to end the nuclear deal. with Iran, concluded during the Obama presidency.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, cbsnews.com