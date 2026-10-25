Thousands protest in Turkey over journalist arrests

Thousands of people have protested in Turkey against the arrests of journalists and restrictions on independent media. Demonstrations were held in various places in the country after reporters were detained, news websites were blocked and the opposition television station Halk TV came under the control of the authorities.

The cases have caused a reaction among supporters of media freedom and opposition circles. The authorities have imprisoned journalists, but the published information does not indicate either the exact number or the specific charges against them.

Pressure on independent media

In addition to the arrests, the protesters are opposing the blocking of news websites. According to information from „Al Jazeera“ The actions are part of a broader crackdown on independent media in Turkey.

The seizure of Halk TV affects one of the country's opposition television stations. No details were given about the legal basis for the measure, nor how long it will remain in force.

The Turkish government denies that journalists have been persecuted for their professional work. The authorities are thus presenting a different position from that of protesters, who link the arrests and media restrictions to pressure on critical voices.

There is currently no information about subsequent decisions in the cases against the detained journalists or about restoring access to blocked websites. It has not been announced when the control of Halk TV will end.

Sources: aljazeera.com