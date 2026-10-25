Kharkiv has built its first anti-drone corridor

The first anti-drone corridor within the city has been built in Kharkiv. Anti-drone nets cover a 6.5-kilometer section of Kharkivskoe Shosse, with the height of the facility being 7 meters. The work was recently completed, Ukrinform reports.

It is planned to extend the protection to other road sections. The priority is the section of the ring road between the automobile market “Losk“ and the residential area of \u200b\u200b“Alekseevka“, which is approximately 14 kilometers long.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that the construction will be financed from the regional budget.

“This is something that will be done in the near future. So we see what is critically needed. We will allocate about 10 million hryvnias for it,“ Sinegubov said.

The decision to build protective facilities on the roads comes after an attack on a truck traveling on the Kharkiv ring road. On May 21, Russian forces attacked the truck with an FPV drone, and its 40-year-old driver died.

A section of the M-03 highway between the 491st and 501st kilometers was closed after the attack — from the eco-park “Feldman“ to the Liptsovo intersection. In July, the installation of anti-drone nets was completed on the section, but traffic on it has not been restored.

The planned coverage of another 14 kilometers will expand protection along one of the key road routes around Kharkiv. Currently, the confirmed parameters are the length of the section, the height of the nets and the planned funding of about 10 million hryvnias.

Sources: ukrinform.ua