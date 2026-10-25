Salvini re-elected as leader of the League, demands an end to aid to Ukraine

Matteo Salvini was re-elected as federal secretary of the Italian party “Lega“ and announced that he would insist on stopping the sending of money and weapons to Ukraine. At the extraordinary congress of the formation in Milan, he received 465 votes against 146 for his only rival Massimo Garvaglia.

The vote was secret, and 706 delegates were entitled to participate. Salvini will lead the party for a new four-year term, until 2030, ANSA reported. This is his fourth re-election as leader of the “Lega“.

“This congress will give me a mandate to go to the Council of Ministers and present the clear position of the “Lega“: we cannot continue sending money and weapons to Ukraine“, Salvini said.

The statement was made before the vote. After his re-election, Salvini confirmed that he intended to raise the issue with the government, in which the “Lega“ participates as a coalition partner. Reuters reported that the Italian deputy prime minister has listed the adoption of the budget law for the period 2027-2029 as his first task, but has also linked his political program to a change in course towards Ukraine.

A position that could create tension in the coalition

Salvini said that in recent years Italy has supported the Ukrainian people “in every possible way”, but according to him, the country cannot continue indefinitely with financial and military support. Earlier in October, he said that Italy and Europe had given a lot to Ukraine and that now was the time for diplomacy.

This position differs from the Italian government's line on support for Kiev. Salvini's request is to be discussed within the ruling coalition, but verified reports do not indicate that the Council of Ministers has already made a decision to suspend the aid.

New symbol and preparation for the elections

At the congress, Salvini also presented a new symbol for the party - – – League - federal Italy“. It will no longer include his name, but will retain the image of Alberto da Giussano. ANSA indicated that the change is also related to the new requirements for coalitions in future elections.

The re-election comes before the parliamentary elections, expected next year. According to Reuters, the latest polls put –Lega“ below 5 percent, behind coalition partner “Forza Italia“, while the new formation “National Future“, created by former members of the party, is approaching 9 percent.

Sources: ansa.it, marketscreener.com, adnkronos.com