Netanyahu Warns Iran Not to Interfere in Israeli Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and its allies not to launch attacks to disrupt Israel's parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. He said the country has intelligence indications of possible actions against Israel in the days leading up to the vote.

Netanyahu made the warning during a visit to an Israeli Arrow missile defense system battery. "We have intelligence indications that Iran and its proxies could try to provoke us with attacks to disrupt the elections," he said.

The prime minister stressed that the Israeli military is prepared for both defense and offense. "I warn them: do not test us. You will suffer disproportionately heavy blows, much more severe than you can imagine," Netanyahu said.

According to the “Times of Israel“, the warning was issued two days before the election, in which about 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote. The prime minister did not publicly present concrete evidence of a planned attack, nor did he indicate when or how it might be carried out.

Warnings of intervention have been going on for months

Netanyahu had already said earlier in October that he did not support a preemptive strike against Iran before the election. At that time, he warned that Israel would respond with force if attacked by Iran or groups backed by Tehran.

In an interview with the “Jerusalem Post“ The prime minister said that Israeli military intelligence and the Mossad have clear warnings that Iran and its regional allies are considering ways to influence the election. He said that a possible attack would be a “grave mistake” and that Israel’s response would be on a scale that its adversaries cannot imagine.

As early as July, Shin Bet chief David Zini warned of attempts at foreign interference in the Israeli vote. At the time, possible social media campaigns aimed at deepening public divisions and reducing trust in the electoral process were discussed. Israel’s state comptroller also warned that Iran and other hostile actors were using digital platforms to spread panic and manipulate public opinion.

There has been no public confirmation from Iran so far that it is preparing an attack or a specific operation to interfere in the Israeli elections. However, Israeli authorities have stepped up security measures. Police said they had prepared forces to protect polling stations, roads and public order before, during and after the vote.

Sources: apnews.com, timesofisrael.com, jpost.com