Attack on Voronezh: Strategic plant hit, reported

A massive drone attack was carried out on the Russian city of Voronezh on the night of October 26. Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev reported that Russian air defenses destroyed 113 drones over the region, with more than 70 of them shot down over the city itself. The attack killed two people and injured 17, including a child.

“A significant part of the injured, including two seriously injured, were injured on a train that was moving in the left-bank suburb of Voronezh when debris from a drone fell on it,“ Gusev said.

Debris damaged Anapa-Moscow train

According to Russian Railways, a carriage of train No. 11 on the Anapa-Moscow route was damaged at Somovo station. Five passengers were injured. Due to a power outage in the overhead line, traffic on the Tresvyatskaya-Somovo-Otrozhka-Voronezh section was temporarily suspended.

Russian Railways reported that traffic had been restored, but 18 passenger trains were running late. Emergency and operational teams were working on the scene.

Black smoke was filmed over the chemical plant

The authorities in Voronezh have confirmed fires at several industrial enterprises, but have not specified which ones they are. Footage released by Astra media shows black smoke rising over the territory of “Voronezhsintezkauchuk“. Therefore, the enterprise is considered a possible target or place of falling debris, but the extent of the damage has not been independently confirmed.

„Voronezhsintezkauchuk“ is part of the „Sibur“ group and produces synthetic rubbers and thermoplastics. Its annual production capacity exceeds 385,000 tons. The materials are used for tires for military aviation and heavy wheeled vehicles, as well as for products for armored vehicles and shipbuilding.

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that the enterprise is also involved in the production of solid rocket fuel used in ballistic missiles for the „Iskander“ operational-tactical complexes. This claim has not been confirmed by the Russian authorities in their statements about the attack.

Fires and damage in various parts of the city

According to Gusev, in addition to industrial sites, a business center, a residential building, two cottage areas, a school stadium and a garage cooperative were affected. Facades and windows were damaged in various areas of Voronezh.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack. No data has been published confirming the exact extent of the damage to “Voronezhsintezkauchuk“ or whether production at the enterprise has been interrupted.

Sources: unian.net, rbc.ru, kommersant.ru