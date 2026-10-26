Israel will not attack Iran before the elections

Israel has no intention of launching a military attack on Iran before the parliamentary elections on October 27. This was stated by Defense Minister Israel Katz in a post on the social network X, after Israeli media reported a possible imminent escalation.

“I unequivocally state that Israel has no intention of launching an attack on Iran before the elections. All publications on this issue are completely false“, Katz wrote. He added that in the event of an Iranian attack, Israel would respond “with great force“.

Katz denies disagreements with the army

The statement followed publications by the Israeli television “Channel 12“. They claim that there are concerns in security circles about actions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political leadership that could lead to an immediate escalation with Iran.

According to the same publications, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Eyal Zamir, has opposed such a plan. The allegations have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

Katz categorically rejected information about tensions between the government and the military command. “Reports of disagreements between the Israeli political leadership and the Israel Defense Forces on the Iranian issue are completely absurd and untrue“, the minister said.

Warning of response in case of Iranian attack

According to Katz, since he took office there has been full coordination between him, Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces on the issue of Iran. He accused the opposition of using media publications for political attacks against the government.

The minister described this approach as “shameful and irresponsible“. Katz pointed out that the government cannot reveal details of military planning, but at the same time stressed that Israel will respond with great force if attacked by Iran.

Sources: focus-news.net