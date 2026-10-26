Hezbollah rearms with tens of millions from Iran

Hezbollah is preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities with Israel after receiving tens of millions of dollars from Iran to rebuild its military capabilities, Lebanese security officials familiar with the group's activities said, quoted by Reuters.

According to two of the sources, Hezbollah is using the lull in hostilities since June to procure explosives and produce drones that can be targeted at Israeli positions. One of the officials and a person close to the group said the funding received from Iran amounted to tens of millions of dollars.

This is separate from about $200 million that Tehran has provided to help displaced families in areas with a predominantly Shiite population, considered Hezbollah’s main strongholds.

Restoring command

According to one of the sources and three other security officials, the group is rebuilding its command and control structures, which were disrupted during key battles. Lebanese officials say Hezbollah has yet to fully restore its supplies and fighting force.

The group has suffered heavy losses in two wars with Israel since 2024. Thousands of its fighters and many of its leaders have been killed, and a significant part of its arsenal has been destroyed. Israeli forces occupy villages in southern Lebanon, and political pressure is growing in Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.

Hezbollah rejects the claim that its command systems have collapsed. In response to questions from Reuters, the group's media office said: “Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory turns any resistance to it into a legitimate right.“

New weapons and pressure from the US

Hezbollah is still rebuilding its stockpiles. A spokesman for the group and a Lebanese official told Reuters that explosives seized by Lebanese authorities belonged to the group and were intended for drones with explosive charges.

According to Lebanese sources, losses on the fronts at Bint Jbeil and the Ali al-Taher ridge have weakened Hezbollah's ability to coordinate the actions of its small units. Israeli forces use remotely operated systems, including armed drones and ground vehicles, for surveillance and operations in southern Lebanon.

A US State Department spokesman said Washington would continue to limit Hezbollah's financial resources through sanctions and other measures. A US Treasury official added that Iran's money and its ability to transfer it were decreasing.

Full-scale fighting in Lebanon has not resumed, but Israel continues to strike in the south of the country. According to the sources, Hezbollah remains on alert for a possible new escalation between the US and Iran, which could reopen the Lebanese front.

Sources: news.bg, wsau.com, investing.com