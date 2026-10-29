Kharkiv Mayor: Russians Strike Educational Institution

A school in Kharkiv was hit by a Russian strike, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov announced. According to him, it was initially established that an enemy drone had hit the Saltovo region, but it was later clarified that the strike had hit an educational facility.

“According to specified information from the Situation Center, the enemy struck an educational institution“, Terekhov said.

At the time of the announcement, there were no casualties or injuries. It is not specified which educational institution was hit, nor what the material damage was.

Earlier, the mayor also reported a strike in the Kholodnogorsk district of Kharkiv, where a fire broke out at the site of the strike. Details about the type of drone used and the consequences of the attack have not yet been announced.

Sources: pravda.com.ua