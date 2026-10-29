Flavio Bolsonaro in Miami, denies fleeing Brazil

Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami with his wife and two daughters, days after he lost the presidential election in Brazil. In his first statement since leaving the country, the senator denied fleeing.

“I never intended to leave my homeland, but I know exactly where it leads“, Bolsonaro said in a long letter. He added that he left a “regime of exception“ to become the leader his people deserve.

Bolsonaro described himself as a victim of a coup d'état and political persecution. He said the trip to the United States was necessary to protect his family. He thanked the presidents of Argentina and the United States, as well as the Americans, who he said shared the values of the "good people" in Brazil.

Allegations of electoral fraud

In the letter, Bolsonaro reiterated his allegations of electoral fraud. He said they had allowed for a result that he said was a "mathematical impossibility."

When asked about the allegations, U.S. President Donald Trump declined to discuss them in detail. "I'm not going to get involved. The election was certainly very strange," Trump said. He added that he believed Bolsonaro and his family had been treated "very unfairly."

Luis Inacio Lula da Silva won the second round by more than four million votes. The result was confirmed by the president of Brazil's highest electoral court, appointed to the post by Flavio Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The trip to Miami

Bolsonaro's whereabouts have been a source of confusion since an Argentine news website reported that he had crossed the land border and boarded a private jet to the United States. Brazilian police checked border checkpoints but found no evidence that he had left the country. Argentine authorities also initially said they had no record of his crossing.

Suspicions grew after Bolsonaro failed to hand over his passports within a 24-hour deadline. Brazilian authorities subsequently revoked the documents and ordered border checks. His lawyers said they did not know where he was.

It was later revealed that the family had crossed overland from Brazil to Argentina on Tuesday evening. The private jet took off from Puerto Iguazu at 12:18 p.m. local time on Wednesday, headed to Guayaquil, and after a short stop continued on to Miami. Bolsonaro was filmed disembarking at Miami-Opa Loca Airport just before 9:30 a.m. local time.

Investigations in Brazil

Bolsonaro is facing two investigations in Brazil's Supreme Federal Court. One is related to an alleged transfer of nearly $70 million from the private bank Banco Master to a film about his father. The second is for alleged money laundering. Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.

It is unclear how long he will remain in the US or what his final destination will be. His term as a senator expires on January 31, when he will lose his parliamentary immunity.

Sources: bbc.co.uk