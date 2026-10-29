Powerful attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation: Russia destroyed 231 drones approaching Moscow

More than 600 drones flew towards the Moscow region from 20:30 Moscow time on Wednesday to 07:00 Moscow time on Thursday. Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces on the far approaches, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

„Between 20:30 Moscow time on October 28 and 07:00 Moscow time on October 29, 613 drones flew towards the Moscow region. Most of them were neutralized by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense on the long-range approaches, "he wrote in the newspaper "Max".

Sobyanin added that 231 drones were destroyed on the approach to Moscow during this period.

"Specialists from emergency services are working at the places where debris fell," Sobyanin added in the "Max" application. He did not report any casualties, injuries or damage.

Due to the threat from drones, temporary restrictions were introduced for the reception and departure of aircraft at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. The restrictions were changed several times during the night, and Zhukovsky's work was temporarily restored.

Sources: m24.ru, interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru