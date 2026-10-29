Three foreign journalists attacked by Jewish settlers near Hebron

Three foreign journalists were attacked near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports. Videos of the incident, distributed on social networks, show the attack on Adel Shoko, Jasper Nathaniel and Andrei X.

Shoko blames Israeli settlers for the attack. According to Al Jazeera, Andrei X lost consciousness, was taken to a police station and remained detained without receiving medical care. There is no information published about charges or arrests in connection with the specific case.

„Andrey was severely beaten and lost consciousness several times in front of the police. "However, he was denied hospital treatment," Shoko said, as quoted by Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

According to SVT, Shoko was attacked along with American journalist Jasper Nathaniel and Russian-Israeli activist blogger Andrei X. She posted videos she said showed the attack.

New attack on journalists in the area

The incident comes amid a series of incidents involving journalists in Hebron and other parts of the West Bank. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported on October 26 that reporters were detained, tear gas was used and lasers were pointed at journalists covering an Israeli military operation in Hebron.

“The Israeli authorities must immediately end these attacks and ensure that journalists can work freely and safely,“ said Sarah Kuda, the organization's regional director. The committee said it had sought the Israeli army's position but did not immediately receive a response.

There has been no official information yet on any action taken against the alleged attackers in the Hebron incident.

Sources: aljazeera.com, svt.se