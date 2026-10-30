Russians strike industrial plant in Poltava region

The Russian army struck an industrial plant in the Kremenchug region of the Poltava region at night on October 30. The attack was reported by the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych.

„In the Kremenchug region, the enemy attacked one of the industrial plants. The information is being clarified“, Dyakivnych said.

At the moment, no data has been published on which plant, what the damage is and whether there are any casualties. Ukrainska Pravda indicates that the initial announcement was made after the Ukrainian Air Force was warned of a ballistic threat.

Subsequently, the Ukrainian Air Force reported ballistic missiles flying towards Kremenchug. It is not specified what type of weapon struck the industrial site.

The work of emergency services and the clarification of the consequences continue. Additional information about the destruction, possible fires or casualties is expected from local authorities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua