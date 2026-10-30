Trump cancels Iowa and Kansas rallies

Donald Trump has canceled his planned campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before the US midterms. Instead of traveling to the two states, the US president will participate in a series of telephonic and virtual events in support of Republican candidates across the country.

The Republican National Committee confirmed that the rally in Salina, Kansas, scheduled for Saturday, October 31, and the event in Dubuque, Iowa, scheduled for Sunday, November 1, will not take place in their original format.

Trump to speak to voters remotely

The White House said Trump will continue to connect with voters across the country through more than 20 teleconferences ahead of Election Day. The group MAGA Inc., which supports his political activities, announced separately that it is preparing events in at least 19 states, including Iowa and Kansas.

“President Trump will continue to connect directly with Americans across the country through more than 20 teleconferences before Election Day“, said a White House official, quoted by “The Washington Post“. According to the statement, this format will allow him to reach more voters in a shorter time.

Trump told reporters that he did not need to travel to Kansas because Republican Senator Roger Marshall “is doing very well”. Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton in a race that has drawn significant attention because of its importance for control of the Senate.

The election is on November 3

In Iowa, Trump was scheduled to endorse Republican candidates in several competitive races for the Senate, the governorship and the House of Representatives. The event in Dubuque was planned as part of a final mobilization of Republican voters before the vote.

According to “Reuters“ since October 1, Trump has held 25 rallies in 19 states. His campaign over the past month has been aimed at energizing the Republican base in the final days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump still plans to attend a campaign event in Florida on Friday, October 30. After that, the bulk of his engagements will be conducted remotely, allowing him to endorse candidates in several states in a single day.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, washingtonpost.com