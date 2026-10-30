Three killed in mid-air collision between two helicopters in Oregon

Three people have died in a mid-air collision between two helicopters near McMinnville Municipal Airport in the northwestern US state of Oregon. The crash occurred after 2:00 p.m. local time on October 29, southeast of the city, local authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Robinson R22 helicopter and an Airbus H125 helicopter collided. The first helicopter had a pilot on board, while the second was carrying two people. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that none of the three survived.

The crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. Police, firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The helicopters crashed in a field near a road southeast of McMinnville, and the area was cordoned off.

Investigation to determine cause

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration will also participate in it. It has not yet been announced what led to the collision. No details have been released about the flight route, the altitude of the two helicopters or possible technical problems.

The Jerry Trimble Helicopters flight school, based at the McMinnville airport, said one of the helicopters was its own. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the people involved in the incident, their families and all who have been affected by what happened,“ the school said. It said it was cooperating with authorities and investigators.

Roads closed around the scene

The crash closed Highway 233 in both directions about 1 mile west of Dayton. Local road closures were also in place, and the sheriff's office urged people to stay away from the area. No time frame was given for reopening.

The McMinnville airport remained open, despite the crash being close to it. The city is about 35 miles southwest of Portland.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, opb.org