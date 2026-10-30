Gen. Brett Sylvia admitted to passing classified information on Ukraine and Iran to journalists

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who was removed from his post as director of strategy, plans and policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has admitted to passing classified information to journalists. This is reported by Axios, citing an internal report from the investigation and US officials.

According to the publication, Sylvia spoke with two journalists from different media outlets for about a year. The information was related to the war in Ukraine, the conflict with Iran and other sensitive topics. The report claims that the general admitted to the conversations on video after failing four polygraph tests.

The document states that the alleged illicit contacts began as early as June 2025. Some of the conversations were conducted via the Signal app, and at another meeting at a restaurant in Arlington, Sylvia used notes taken while reviewing a classified report on US aid to Ukraine, Axios claims.

However, the data on the polygraph tests differ in different American media. The Associated Press and CBS News reported three failed tests. CBS News also cited two Pentagon officials who disputed the claims that Sylvia passed classified information. The Washington Post also reports that a colleague told the publication that the general had repeatedly denied leaking, although he had acknowledged previous contacts with journalists.

Case sent to the Justice Department

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that after a “extensive investigation“ the department had taken the necessary personnel actions to protect the sensitive information. “Zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information“, Parnell wrote, without naming Sylvia.

According to him, the case, along with other materials, has been sent to the Justice Department for possible further legal action. The department confirmed that it is conducting ongoing investigations into possible leaks of classified information and is coordinating its actions with the Pentagon. No evidence has been publicly released to definitively confirm the allegations against the general.

Sylvia headed the J5 Directorate, which assists the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in developing military strategy and coordinating with partner nations. He previously commanded the 101st Airborne Division. The Pentagon has not announced a replacement.

Sources: axios.com, cbsnews.com, apnews.com