Delcy Rodriguez appoints Oliver Blanco as foreign minister

Delcy Rodriguez has appointed Oliver Blanco as Venezuela's minister of foreign affairs and international trade. Blanco replaces Félix Plascencia, who is taking over as director of international affairs in the presidential administration. The changes were announced on October 29.

“I have decided to appoint Oliver Blanco as chancellor of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela“, Rodriguez said in a televised address. She added that she expects the new team to continue strengthening international relations and the “geopolitical recovery“ of the country in a spirit of cooperation with all countries.

According to Europa Press, Blanco has previously served as first deputy minister of foreign affairs and deputy minister for Europe and North America. He was appointed to the position in July after Plasencia appointed him to take over the newly created position of first deputy minister.

Plasencia to work on Venezuelan gold

Felix Plasencia will head the presidential administration's international affairs, with his first task being to deal with Venezuela's gold reserves held at the Bank of England. Rodriguez said he would travel to Britain to press for their return.

“I told him his first task was to settle in Britain until we get back the gold that belongs to the Venezuelans,“ Rodriguez said, as quoted by Infobae. According to media reports, the gold is about 31 tons, deposited in London in 2008.

The dispute over the reserves has been ongoing since 2019, when Britain refused to hand them over to the government of Nicolas Maduro after it recognized Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela. British courts ruled between 2020 and 2022 that access to the gold depends on diplomatic recognition of the Venezuelan government.

Blanco rose quickly in diplomacy

Oliver Blanco joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February 2026. He was previously the director of strategic communications and institutional relations in the Venezuelan National Assembly, and is a specialist in international studies by education.

In March, Blanco led the delegation that opened the new Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Washington. In February, he announced that he was not a member of the ruling party. His appointment was presented by Rodriguez as part of a broader reshuffle in the diplomatic team.

Blanco will be replaced as Deputy Minister for Europe and North America by Mariana Saatjian. Saul Ameliach, previously Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, will take over international trade.

Sources: infobae.com, europapress.es, bloomberglinea.com