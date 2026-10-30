Smoldering cigarette likely caused fire that killed 168 in Hong Kong

A smoldering, unextinguished cigarette is likely to have caused the fire at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong, which killed 168 people in November 2025. The cigarette probably ignited paper materials and cardboard boxes on a landing outside apartments 104 and 105 in Wang Cheong House, the independent committee investigating the tragedy concluded. The fire affected seven of the eight units in the complex in Tai Po.

According to Chief Chemist Lee Wing-man, this is the most likely scenario, but direct evidence of the specific source of ignition has not been found. “This was the only suspicious cause of the fire that we were able to establish“, she said during the hearings. The conclusion was reached by ruling out other possibilities. Numerous cigarette butts and cardboard boxes were found at the scene, and the combination of smoldering material and combustible waste could have gradually accumulated enough heat to start an open fire.

Laboratory analyses did not find significant traces of flammable liquids, which is why the version of deliberate arson was rejected. An electrical fault was also not cited as a cause. The committee found that the construction nets, canvases and some of the plastic and foam boards used in the repair did not meet fire resistance requirements. In tests, the nets and canvases ignited, and some of the boards did not self-extinguish.

Supervision lapses accelerated the spread

The report does not link the number of victims only to the initial ignition. The committee said the use of non-combustible materials, openings in the facade, problems with evacuation routes and faulty fire alarms contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and smoke. Many of the victims died from smoke inhalation.

The building inspectorate, the building department, the fire department and the labour department were partly responsible for the high number of victims. The committee criticised the way residents' reports of smoking, dangerous surfaces and blocked exits were handled. The report said the violations in the private sector were facilitated by regulatory gaps and insufficient controls.

Resignation and ongoing criminal cases

After the report was published, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee apologised to the families affected and announced reforms to the supervision and complaint handling system. Housing Secretary Winnie Ho resigned, with Lee saying she was taking political responsibility, with no personal wrongdoing found on her part.

The independent committee's investigation is separate from criminal proceedings against contractors and renovation consultants. Charges including manslaughter and conspiracy to defraud have been filed in those cases, but the court has yet to rule on the guilt of the defendants. Parts of the report have been redacted due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Sources: news.rthk.hk, apnews.com