Unexpected signal from the Kremlin: Putin demanded restoration of relations with Europe

Russia supports any steps to restore full-fledged relations with the countries of Europe, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spoke to journalists in Moscow after a summit with leaders of African countries.

“We support any steps… any actions aimed at restoring full-fledged relations with the countries of Europe“, Putin said.

Moscow did not want conflict, but was ready

His statement came after a telephone conversation on October 27 with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. Putin said that Russia does not want war with Europe, but is ready for a possible conflict.

„Many keep talking about the fact that we need to prepare for war by 2030. Is this right or not? We are ready, but we do not want any war with Europe“, said the Russian president.

According to him, in a war between Russia and Europe there will be no winners. „Let no one forget this“, added Putin.

Stub and Støre's initiative is defended

Putin pointed out that the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway did the right thing by initiating the conversation with Moscow, despite criticism from some European capitals.

„The conversation actually took place on their initiative. I know that after that there was criticism of them, but it is not our job to judge whether this is right or wrong. I think it is right“, said Putin.

According to him, there are people in Europe who do not want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, but to establish a constructive dialogue.

Warning for the Baltic Sea

The Russian president also said that Moscow does not want any obstacles to shipping in the Baltic Sea. He warned that restricting communications could lead to a situation similar to that in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz.

“We do not want such a thing. But we will respond to any challenge“, said Putin.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.marketscreener.com