End of an era in Russia: Novaya Gazeta shuts down under pressure from authorities

The Russian independent newspaper “Novaya Gazeta“ has announced it is shutting down under pressure from Russian authorities. The publication has been described as a historic mouthpiece for independent press in Russia.

Editor-in-chief Sergei Sokolov said the editorial office was forced to close by Russian authorities and special services. “Novaya Gazeta“ is no longer in existence. The Russian authorities and the Russian special services forced the editorial office to close,“ Sokolov said in a statement published in a YouTube video.

The announcement of the closure was reported by Agence France-Presse. It does not specify a specific deadline for a possible resumption of work, nor details about the future of the editorial staff and journalists.

„Novaya Gazeta“ is among the most recognizable independent Russian media. The publication is known for its critical publications and investigations, and its work has been associated with pressure from the Russian authorities for years.