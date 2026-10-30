BILD: Russia may be preparing a landing in Kherson under the guise of a ceasefire

Russia is likely using the temporary ceasefire around Oleshki to prepare a large-scale offensive operation, including a possible attempt to land on Kherson. This is reported by the German publication BILD, citing Ukrainian servicemen who are monitoring Russian activity in the area.

The ceasefire was agreed on the background of a humanitarian mission to evacuate residents from occupied Oleshki. It followed months of Russian attacks and a siege in the area and is due to end on November 1st. International mediators, including the Vatican and US First Lady Melania Trump, helped achieve it.

Military movement near Radensk and Kakhovka

During the ceasefire, Russian forces released a video of mine clearance on the road between Oleshki and Radensk. The route is to be used to evacuate local residents. At the same time, the Ukrainian military reported the continuous movement of KamAZ trucks with battle groups.

According to BILD sources, the Kakhovka industrial zone is being equipped with drone protection nets. In a wooded area near Radensk, "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems are being stockpiled, trees are being cut down, and shelters are being strengthened. Similar movement of military trucks has also been detected near Gola Pristan, and units with drones are approaching the Dnieper River.

“They are preparing something bad“, says a Ukrainian serviceman, quoted by BILD.

Another Ukrainian soldier warns that after the end of the ceasefire the situation “will definitely worsen“ and admits an attempt by Russian forces to force the Dnieper. Information about a prepared offensive or landing remains an assessment of Ukrainian servicemen, quoted by BILD, and not a confirmed fact by independent observation.

Evacuation of residents

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets is involved in organizing the humanitarian mission to evacuate from Oleshki. The negotiations for its implementation were long and complicated.

According to the announced route, the evacuees should first be taken to Anapa. From there, they will be transferred by plane to the Belarusian city of Gomel, after which they will be able to continue to territory under the control of the Ukrainian authorities.

Sources: unian.net, bild.de, amp.dw.com