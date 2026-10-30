Zelensky announced a major strike deep inside Russia: two Russian Su-34s were destroyed

Ukrainian forces have destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in a missile attack on the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, a Russian Iskander missile launcher was also hit.

“Thank you, guys, for the result“, Zelensky said in his regular evening address.

The strike was carried out with Neptune missiles

The Ukrainian Navy announced that the two aircraft were destroyed in an attack with Neptune missiles on the Marinovka airport. The military facility is located in the south of Russia, more than 450 kilometers from the front line.

The Russian army has not commented on the Ukrainian side's claims. There is also no independent confirmation of the damage, which is why the information about the destroyed aircraft remains a claim by the Ukrainian authorities.

However, Russian military bloggers have reacted to the reports of the strike. “I hope that the understanding, or rather the acceptance of the fact that front-line aviation must withdraw further and deeper, will reach the high command before the moment comes when there will be nothing left to withdraw“, wrote the blogger Fighterbomber.

Second attack on Russian military airfield

According to DPA, if the data on the destroyed Su-34s are confirmed, this will be the second successful Ukrainian missile strike on a Russian military airfield this month. The attack shows the desire of Ukrainian forces to strike Russian military targets deep in the country.

The Su-34 is one of the main Russian aircraft used to drop guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian cities, towns and positions on the front. The bombs are equipped with wings and can be launched from high altitudes and tens of kilometers from the air defense zone.

Sources: bta.bg, en.interfax.com.ua, kyivindependent.com