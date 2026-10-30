Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery in Samara region

An oil refinery in Novokuybyshevsk, in Russia's Samara region, and a canning plant in the city of Starodub, Bryansk region, were hit in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight.

The attack on Samara region was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev. “Air defense systems and mobile fire groups are working”, he said, without giving details of the damage. Residents of Novokuybyshevsk reported explosions in the city.

According to the Ukrainian monitoring channel “Exilenova+“ The target of the drones was the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, owned by “Rosneft“. The enterprise has an annual processing capacity of 8.3 million tons of oil and produces over 20 types of petroleum products.

The plant has been attacked multiple times

The Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery has already been the target of drone attacks. The last reported attack on the enterprise was on August 22.

On the same night, drones also attacked Starodub in the Bryansk region. Photos and videos published by local residents show that the “Konservsushprod“ enterprise was hit. After the attack, a large fire broke out at the plant.

The enterprise produces canned food and individual food rations for the Russian security forces and armed forces. Details on the extent of the damage and the impact on the operations of the two facilities were not reported.

Moscow reports 1,043 drones downed

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense forces shot down 1,043 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight. The data was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The statement covers the attack in various parts of Russia, but does not indicate a direct connection between all the downed drones and the strikes on the Novokuybyshevsk plant and the Starodub plant. Ukrainian authorities have not publicly claimed responsibility for the specific damage.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net