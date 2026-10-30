US tightens measures against China: bans Chinese telecoms from accessing US numbers

The United States plans to ban China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other Chinese IP communication service providers from directly accessing US phone numbers. The US Federal Communications Commission will vote on the proposal on November 19.

The measure is motivated by national security concerns and the need to limit fraudulent robocalls. This concerns VoIP service providers - a technology that converts voice into digital data and transmits it over broadband Internet connections.

For these companies, direct access to numbers is a cheaper option and makes it easier to offer additional features. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the proposal would strengthen protections against illegal robocalls.

The measure is part of broader restrictions

“With this decision, the FCC will strengthen our first line of defense against unscrupulous actors and illegal robocalls,“ Carr said.

The FCC also plans to restrict IP service providers that use equipment from companies on the US national security threat list, including Huawei and ZTE. The agency also said it would ban all Chinese laboratories from testing American electronics in December 2028.

The commission could also revoke permits for direct access to numbers from Chinese companies it has identified as a national security risk. Additional steps being discussed include banning these carriers from connecting to US networks and restricting the operations of their US data centres.

The FCC has already banned China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services in the US. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on the new proposal.

Washington points to cyber espionage

The decision comes amid ongoing concerns about Chinese companies' access to US telecommunications data and infrastructure. In late 2024, Washington said that the China-linked cyber espionage group Salt Typhoon had obtained call records and infiltrated US telecommunications companies and infrastructure.

The FBI said this year that threats linked to the group were “still fully relevant”. China has consistently denied wrongdoing.

In July, the FCC added California-based Digitalsystem Technology to a list of companies posing national security risks, citing ties to Chinese telecommunications companies and ownership by a Chinese citizen. The next concrete step on the phone number proposal is a vote scheduled for November 19.

Sources: reuters.com, channelnewsasia.com, investing.com