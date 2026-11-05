North Korea tests new air defense system

North Korea has tested a new air defense system and, on the same day, launched several missiles toward the East Sea. The tests were reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), as cited by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The test was conducted on November 4 by the DPRK Missile Administration under the supervision of Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission. According to KCNA, the aim was to verify the system's technical characteristics and reliability, including its capabilities for detecting, processing data and tracking targets.

“The test launch confirmed the technical characteristics and reliability of the new materials,” KCNA said.

The North Korean agency also claimed that an “intelligent mode for repeated targeting” of the warhead had been tested. It did not specify the system's exact designation, the number of air defense missiles launched or the results of engagements with aerial targets.

Several missiles were directed toward the East Sea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that on Wednesday they detected several missiles launched from the area of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea. According to Yonhap, they traveled less than 300 kilometers. South Korean authorities have not definitively confirmed their type, but have left open the possibility that they were short-range ballistic missiles.

Military officials in Seoul said they had monitored preparations for the launch and tracked the missiles immediately after liftoff. The launches came amid a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent days, including tests of warheads and cruise missiles.

Exercise involving a strategic cruise missile

KCNA also reported a separate strike exercise by a combat unit from the strategic long-range cruise missile forces in the eastern part of the country. A strategic cruise missile was used against a simulated target described as an airfield.

North Korean reports provided no details about the flight range, the type of missile or the accuracy of the strike. South Korean forces and their allied structures continue to analyze the trajectories and characteristics of the missiles launched.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com