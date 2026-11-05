White House: Democrats will not undo Trump’s achievements

The White House said that Democrats would not succeed in undoing President Donald Trump’s achievements during the final two years of his term. The statement was published on November 4, after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections in the United States.

“Every time the radical left, the fake news media and the professional panic class have written President Trump’s obituary, they have been wrong. And this time, they will be wrong again,” the statement said.

According to the White House, Democrats will try to undo “everything President Trump has achieved,” but their efforts will fail. The administration cited border security, ending federal diversity, equity and inclusion policies, energy independence and measures to protect children among the results.

What the White House claims

The statement also lists specific actions that the administration says Democrats will try to reverse. These include reopening the border, raising taxes, weakening law enforcement agencies, restoring policies associated with the “Green Deal,” as well as bringing back discontinued DEI policies.

The White House also claims that the Trump administration achieved the largest decline in violent crime in the country’s modern history, carried out deportations on a large scale and achieved record energy production. These are assessments by the presidential administration, not an independent summary of all the results cited.

“Attempts to impeach him, reverse his policies or erase the achievements of his administration will meet the same fate as the radical left’s previous efforts: failure,” the statement said.

Democrats gain control of Congress

The White House’s position comes at a time when Democrats have gained greater opportunities for congressional oversight of the administration. Their victory in the House of Representatives and the Senate will allow them to organize hearings, demand documents and put bills to a vote that could clash with the president’s agenda.

U.S. media reported that the new balance of power would lead to sharper confrontation in Washington during the remaining two years of Trump’s term. The president retains the power to veto legislation, but Democratic control of Congress could make it more difficult to pass new initiatives and intensify investigations into the administration.

Sources: whitehouse.gov, latimes.com