Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger Found Dead in Berlin Hotel

Bavaria’s Deputy Minister-President and leader of the „Free Voters“ party Hubert Aiwanger has been found dead in a hotel room in Berlin. He was 55 years old.

The body was discovered at the „Neuer Fritz“ hotel in the Mitte district. The Berlin public prosecutor’s office and the Sixth Homicide Commission of the State Criminal Police Office have launched an investigation into the death. Its aim is to establish the specific cause, clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and rule out possible external involvement, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Aiwanger Missed Party Event

Aiwanger had been in Berlin for the opening of the capital office of the „Free Voters“, but did not attend the event after feeling unwell. A health issue was cited as the reason for his absence. He was later found lifeless in his hotel room.

No official cause of death has been announced so far. „Tagesspiegel“ reported, citing police and party sources, that there was no indication of external involvement and that health-related causes were being considered. German investigators, however, have still not announced final results.

Political Reaction

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder said Aiwanger’s sudden death was a „terrible tragedy“ and expressed his condolences to his family and children. The „Free Voters“ party has not provided details about the cause of death.

Aiwanger had led the party’s Bavarian organization since 2006 and had served as its federal chairman since 2010. He had been a member of the Bavarian Landtag since 2008. In 2018, he became Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Minister-President in Söder’s coalition government.

Sources: rbb24.de, tagesspiegel.de, amp.dw.com