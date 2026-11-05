Kushner: We are working with all sides for lasting peace in Ukraine

U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner said he was working “with all sides” to find a path toward lasting peace in Ukraine. He described the engagement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team as constructive.

“We are working hard with all sides to find a path toward lasting peace. Our focus is not only on ending this terrible war, but also on building a broader security architecture – one that is necessary to ensure that, once the fighting ends, it never starts again,” Kushner wrote on X.

His post followed a conversation with Zelensky and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica,” Kushner shared a message from the Ukrainian president and emphasized the constructive work of the Ukrainian team.

Preparation for trilateral talks

Zelensky said that his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner had lasted about an hour and a half. According to him, the three sides are preparing a working-level meeting that is expected to take place within a week.

The talks are expected to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. The U.S. side will be represented by Witkoff and Kushner. The upcoming meeting is part of Washington’s efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side had presented its proposals and insisted that the negotiations continue at full speed. The topics under discussion include air defense, future security guarantees and steps toward ending the war.

Focus on security after the end of the war

Kushner’s statement indicates that the American approach includes not only stopping the fighting, but also negotiating a broader security system. According to him, it should reduce the risk of the conflict breaking out again after hostilities end.

Zelensky said that security guarantees for Ukraine must be reliable. He added that air defense remains an immediate priority because of the ongoing Russian strikes.

The specific proposals to be discussed in Abu Dhabi have not yet been publicly presented in full. It has also not been announced whether the talks will lead to a meeting at the leaders’ level.

Sources: repubblica.it, axios.com, marketscreener.com