Fire breaks out at Ryazan Oil Refinery after drone attack

A fire broke out at the Ryazan oil refinery following a nighttime attack by unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukrainian Pravda reported. So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or any possible casualties.

At around 2:00 a.m. local time, a drone threat was declared in Ryazan and the surrounding area. Residents then reported a series of explosions, air defense activity and the sound of unmanned aerial vehicles. Videos circulated online show flames and thick smoke in the area of the refinery.

RBC-Ukraine notes that Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov had not published any official information about the attack or its consequences at the time of the report. It is unclear whether the fire affected production facilities, storage areas or another part of the complex.

A plant of key importance to Russia’s fuel supplies

The Ryazan oil refinery is part of Rosneft and is one of Russia’s major oil-processing facilities. Its annual capacity is around 17–18 million tonnes of oil. The refinery produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil and bitumen.

The facility supplies Moscow and Russia’s central regions, while the fuel it produces is also used for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defence. Its products include jet fuel, including TS-1 fuel used by military aviation.

Another attack in 2026

The Ryazan refinery had already been attacked in May and September. The September strike caused a fire, and according to Ukrainian Pravda, other Russian military facilities were also affected at the time.

For now, there is no confirmed information as to whether the overnight incident led to a shutdown of production or restrictions on supplies. No one has officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua