Three killed in Russian strikes in Ukraine, warehouse near Kyiv on fire

Three people were killed in Russian strikes in Donetsk and Sumy regions, Ukrainian authorities reported. In a separate attack in Kyiv region, a warehouse facility caught fire, while information about possible casualties is still being clarified.

Two women were killed in an airstrike on the Kramatorsk municipality in Donetsk region. According to the Kramatorsk City Council, the attack was carried out at 15:50 against the private sector in Yasnohirka using two FAB-250 aerial bombs. Another woman was injured, and six residential buildings were damaged. The Kramatorsk City Council reported that the strike affected a residential area in the settlement.

A woman was killed in a strike on a private home in the Putivl municipality, Sumy region. According to the State Emergency Service, the attack was carried out on the evening of November 4. The house was destroyed, and an injured man was trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescuers freed him and handed him over to medical teams. The fire in the building was extinguished. “The strike destroyed the house and caused a fire. An injured man was found beneath the rubble,” the State Emergency Service reported.

A fire was reported at a warehouse in Bucha district, Kyiv region, following a Russian attack, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. “A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bucha district as a result of an enemy attack,” he said. At the time of the report, it was still being clarified whether there were any casualties.

Sources: pravda.com.ua