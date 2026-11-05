Zelensky Arrives Unexpectedly in Spain, to Meet with Prime Minister and King

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived unexpectedly in Madrid, where he will hold a series of meetings with Spanish and international leaders. The visit on November 4 was not announced in advance for security reasons and coincided with the XXX Ibero-American Summit, which brings together representatives of 22 countries.

Zelensky will hold talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI. His agenda also includes meetings with representatives of Latin American countries attending the forum in Madrid. Participants in the summit include UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the European Council António Costa.

Air Defense Is the Focus

The Ukrainian president said that the main priorities of his visit were strengthening the country's air defenses, protecting civilians and expanding military cooperation. “Additional steps to provide support are being prepared,” Zelensky said, without specifying any concrete decisions or new deliveries.

The Spanish government confirmed that Zelensky would take part in the sessions of the Ibero-American Summit. Talks with Pedro Sánchez are scheduled both as part of the forum and during a bilateral meeting at the Moncloa Palace.

Zelensky Expects More Aid from Washington

In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Zelensky said that a Democratic victory in the US midterm elections could have a positive impact on support for Ukraine. The Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress, and the Ukrainian president said that they were speaking more clearly about the need to provide aid to Kyiv.

“There is hope that a balance of power will emerge and that we will receive more support,” Zelensky said.

According to him, stronger financial and military support from Congress could influence Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky also thanked the Republicans, but stressed that the Democrats were more clearly advocating the restoration of ties between the US and Europe.

New Talks on the War Are Ahead

Kyiv's expectations for a more active role by Washington come ahead of a planned new round of talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia. According to Reuters, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the delegations would meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11 to discuss ending the war, post-war security guarantees and measures to reduce tensions.

The Madrid visit gives Zelensky an opportunity to seek European and Latin American support at the same time and to raise the issue of future US aid ahead of the resumption of diplomatic contacts.

Sources: new.streetinsider.com, euronews.com, efe.com