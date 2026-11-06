Iran Hands the US Nuclear Proposal via Qatar

Iran has handed the United States a proposal on its nuclear program through Qatar, but the document will be discussed only if Washington fulfills seven conditions set by Tehran. A senior Iranian official told Reuters, adding that the US side is reviewing the proposal, but its details have not been made public.

Iran’s demands include the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the payment of military reparations. According to Iran’s position, the nuclear issue should be part of the diplomatic process, but only after the preliminary conditions have been met.

“Until the Americans fulfill our seven conditions, we will not open the Strait of Hormuz and there will be no negotiations,” Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said.

Rezaei made the statement during a visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. The meeting took place against the backdrop of intensified mediation efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the US, as well as concerns that hostilities could resume after the midterm elections in the United States.

Araghchi speaks with Gulf states

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, as well as with his Turkish counterpart. The talks focused on de-escalation, regional security and freedom of navigation, the Associated Press reported.

In his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, the need to improve security and stability in the region was discussed. With Qatar, Araghchi discussed coordination to reduce tensions, while the Qatari side reaffirmed its support for freedom of navigation.

Security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was the main topic of the conversation with Oman’s foreign minister. The strait is a key route for global oil supplies and remains at the center of diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington.

Washington insists on nuclear issues

The US has said that the nuclear program must be part of any initial negotiations. President Donald Trump said that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon, regardless of what proposals Tehran is considering.

The Iranian foreign minister previously said that talks on opening the Strait of Hormuz should be considered separately from any potential future agreement on the nuclear program. According to him, proposals on the nuclear issue are still being examined.

So far, no direct contact between American and Iranian officials has been reported. The mediation channel through Qatar remains the main mechanism for conveying proposals, while the two sides continue to set different preliminary conditions for resuming negotiations.

Sources: arabnews.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr