Spain to Provide €437 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €437 million. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this after a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid.

“There is a new military aid package worth €437 million from Spain. Thank you,” Zelensky said. According to him, the support is related to Ukraine’s most urgent defence needs, as Russian strikes continue to target the country’s energy and transport infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president noted that the ongoing attacks have placed energy and water supply services under serious pressure. No detailed list of the weapons or timetable for deliveries under the new Spanish package has been announced.

Lithuania Allocates €12.3 Million to Ukrainians

The Lithuanian government approved the allocation of more than €42.4 million from borrowed funds for social payments and support for Ukrainians who have sought refuge in the country, the Lithuanian news agency ELTA reported, quoted by “Delfi”.

Of the total amount, €30.1 million is earmarked for November compensation payments for individual assistance to people with disabilities. Another €12.3 million will cover social support costs for Ukrainians who left their country because of the war.

Of the funds for Ukrainians, €6.7 million is allocated for child payments, around €1.8 million for social assistance, €1.5 million for rental expenses, and almost €1.1 million for heating and water benefits and compensation. An additional €213,000 has been set aside for expenses in October and November, including social care for unaccompanied minors, one-off settlement assistance and compensation for children’s education.

During the first three quarters of 2026, an average of 132,800 people per month received compensation for individual assistance in Lithuania, compared with an average of 121,400 people in 2025. For the final quarter of the year, a shortfall of €69.4 million was initially reported for these payments; after the redirection of saved funds, it was reduced to €66.3 million. To finance the December payments, Lithuania’s Ministry of Social Security and Labour will conduct an additional assessment and request the necessary funds at a later date.

Sources: kyivindependent.com, delfi.lt, united24media.com