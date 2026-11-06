France Tests Ballistic Missile from a Submarine

France has carried out the first submarine launch of the upgraded M51.3 strategic ballistic missile. The missile was launched on October 6 from the Le Vigilant ballistic missile nuclear submarine off Finistère, without a nuclear warhead. It fell in a predetermined area in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometers from the French coast.

President Emmanuel Macron observed the test from the deck of the French frigate “Auvergne.” “This is a very important moment for our strategic credibility,” he said, describing the launch as a step forward in the modernization of France’s nuclear forces.

The M51.3’s Range Is Not 1,000 Kilometers

France’s Defense Ministry has not officially announced the M51.3’s range. According to estimates cited by Defense News, it exceeds 9,500 kilometers, while the previous M51 version is estimated to have a range of more than 9,000 kilometers. The Associated Press gives a broader range of 8,000 to 10,000 kilometers for the M51 family, since its exact specifications are not public.

The M51.3 is a three-stage solid-fuel missile developed by ArianeGroup. It is intended for France’s four ballistic missile nuclear submarines, each of which can carry up to 16 missiles. According to data cited by Defense News, the M51.3 can carry between four and six independently targetable warheads.

France’s Defense Ministry says that the new version offers greater range, higher accuracy and an improved ability to overcome missile defenses. The M51.3 entered service in October 2025, while the test from the Le Vigilant was part of the submarine’s inspection following an extensive overhaul and modernization.

Where the Figure of 1,000 Kilometers Comes From

The claim that France has developed a submarine-launched ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 kilometers confuses two different types of weapons. A range of around 1,000 kilometers is associated with the MdCN naval cruise missile, also known as SCALP Naval. It can be launched from French frigates and Suffren-class submarines, but it does not fly on a ballistic trajectory and is not part of France’s nuclear missile component.

The M51.3 ballistic missile is a strategic deterrence weapon with intercontinental range. Its exact specifications remain undisclosed, but available estimates show that its range is many times greater than 1,000 kilometers.

Sources: defensenews.com, apnews.com, lemonde.fr