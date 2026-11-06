Three injured in Russian attack in Kirovohrad Oblast

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on the Oleksandrivska community in Kirovohrad Oblast, the head of the regional military administration, Andrii Raikovych, said. The attack caused a fire in a residential building, and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

„As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Oleksandrivska community,“ Raikovych said. According to him, the relevant services worked at the scene and took action to deal with the aftermath.

167 combat engagements along the front

In a separate report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 167 combat engagements had been recorded from the beginning of November 5 until 10 p.m.

According to the data, Russian forces carried out 50 airstrikes and dropped 161 guided aerial bombs. A total of 4,873 kamikaze drones were also used, while shelling against populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops amounted to 1,677 strikes.

Two airstrikes, four guided aerial bombs and 50 shelling attacks, including one involving a multiple-launch rocket system, were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.

Ukraine’s General Staff also reported three Russian attacks in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, one in the Kupiansk direction, three in the Lyman direction and two in the Sloviansk direction. Nine attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction, 14 in the Pokrovsk direction, seven in the Huliaipole direction and one in the Orikhiv direction.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua