Ukrainian woman detained in Germany over her son’s death

A 37-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been detained in Munich on suspicion of murdering her 13-year-old son. The boy’s body was found on November 4 in a hotel room near the German city’s central railway station.

The report was filed at around 9:40 a.m. from the Eden Hotel Wolff on Arnulfstraße. An employee found the boy with no signs of life. His mother was also in the room. She was in serious condition and was taken to a Munich hospital.

Munich police said that the woman is no longer in immediate danger of dying. According to the investigation’s preliminary findings, there is concrete suspicion that she caused the child’s death. Police are investigating the case as a homicide, while the woman has not been convicted.

“Confirmation has been received of the detention of a Ukrainian citizen at one of the hotels in Munich. She is preliminarily suspected of murdering a child,” the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich said.

The boy’s autopsy did not establish an unequivocal cause of death. Investigators seized items from the hotel room and analyzed the camera footage. Additional forensic medical examinations are expected to clarify how the death occurred.

The mother and son had been in Munich since the end of September

The mother and son lived in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, but had been in Munich since the end of September. The boy’s grandmother contacted the reception because she was worried about her relatives and asked an employee to check what was happening in the room.

The case materials were submitted to the court for consideration on November 5. Police and prosecutors must decide whether to seek the woman’s continued detention or her placement in a psychiatric facility. No final court decision has been publicly announced.

Sources: br.de, sueddeutsche.de, interfax.com.ua