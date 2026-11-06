Eisenkot to Receive Mandate to Form Government in Israel?

Gadi Eisenkot is on course to receive the first mandate to form a government in Israel after being recommended by 67 lawmakers. Benjamin Netanyahu received the support of 46 members of parliament. President Isaac Herzog, however, specified that his official decision would be announced on Sunday.

“On Sunday, I will task a member of the Knesset with forming a government,” Herzog said after the consultations with all parties represented in parliament ended. He added that he would hold further talks with some party leaders to assess which candidate has a realistic chance of forming a coalition.

“The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the ability to form a government has not been fully established because of the mutual vetoes between and within the blocs,” the Israeli president said.

Eisenkot Leads in Recommendations

The leader of the Yashar! party received support from his own party, BeYahad, the Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and two Arab political formations. Netanyahu was recommended by Likud, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit and Shas. United Torah Judaism did not name a candidate.

The President’s Office announced that the consultations had concluded on November 5. Herzog formally received the election results two days earlier, after the October 27 vote failed to produce an outright majority for any of the main political blocs.

A Difficult Coalition Lies Ahead for Eisenkot

The bloc surrounding Netanyahu holds 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the parties surrounding Eisenkot have 48. The Arab parties won a total of 19 seats. This creates a mathematical possibility for a government led by Eisenkot, but it would require complex negotiations and support from parties with significant political differences.

Receiving the mandate does not automatically mean that Eisenkot will become prime minister. He will have to negotiate a coalition that wins the confidence of at least 61 lawmakers. If he fails, the president may task another candidate with forming a government, and if the subsequent procedures also fail, the country could head to new elections.

Sources: ynet.co.il, apnews.com