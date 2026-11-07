Historical Commission Between Sofia and Skopje Again Ends Without Results

The latest meeting of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia ended without results. The session was held on November 5 and 6 in Skopje.

The talks proceeded „in the usual manner – without results“, the Bulgarian members of the commission told the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). The two sides failed to reach agreement on the presentation of the Ohrid Archbishopric in history textbooks in North Macedonia.

No Agreement on Damyan Gruev Either

The Bulgarian representatives again proposed jointly commemorating the work of Damyan Gruev. December 2026 will mark 120 years since the death of the revolutionary, who is among the figures linked to the shared history of the two countries.

The proposal received no response from the representatives of North Macedonia. Instead, they presented a pre-prepared text on jointly commemorating the resistance against anti-Semitism, fascism and National Socialism that began in 1941.

The Bulgarian side rejected the initiative, arguing that this resistance is commemorated throughout Europe and should not be limited to Bulgaria and North Macedonia. The commission continues to work on issues related to the 11th century.

During the session, the Bulgarian representatives recalled the expectations of the European Parliament and the European Commission for „clear and tangible results“ from the commission’s work. The European Commission’s report on North Macedonia’s progress states that four meetings were held between September 2025 and March 2026 without concrete results.

The next session is scheduled for early December in Sofia.

Tribute to the Fallen Bulgarian Servicemen

In parallel with the talks in Skopje, a Bulgarian delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Katerina Gramatikova laid wreaths and flowers at the monument to 193 Bulgarian officers and soldiers near the village of Drenovo, Kavadarci Municipality.

The delegation also paid tribute at the monument to the Bulgarian officers and soldiers who died in the churchyard in the village of Berantsi, Bitola Municipality, as well as at the Bulgarian-German military cemetery in Prilep.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Vasil Levski National Military University, Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions in Skopje and Bitola, and the Union of War Veterans in Bulgaria took part in the ceremonies. Commemorative badges were also presented in Prilep to mark 110 years since the victories of the Bulgarian Army during the First World War.

A commemorative ceremony is scheduled for November 7 at the Bulgarian military cemetery in the village of Capari, Bitola Municipality.

Sources: bta.bg, otbrana.com