Russian Missile Attack Damages Residential Buildings in Kyiv

Russian forces carried out a missile attack on Kyiv early Saturday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said. According to him, ballistic missiles were used, and debris damaged a five-story residential building in the western part of the city.

The facade of another residential building was also damaged. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported two people injured and damage to a building housing a kindergarten. Local authorities warned residents to remain vigilant because of the threat of further strikes.

“Explosions in the suburbs of Kyiv. The enemy is striking infrastructure with ballistic missiles,” Klitschko wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian intelligence had information about preparations for a new Russian attack. According to him, possible targets include the energy sector, bridges across the Dnipro River and civilian infrastructure. The claim has not been confirmed by the Russian side.

Kyiv Faces Pressure over Strikes on Infrastructure

The warning comes against the backdrop of the severe consequences of previous Russian attacks. Kyiv has experienced prolonged disruptions to electricity and water supplies, while a shortage of air-defense systems has made it difficult to protect against fast-moving missiles and drones.

Bridges over the Dnipro have also been attacked, causing traffic disruptions. Power outages have also disrupted the operation of the metro. President Zelensky and Mayor Klitschko traded accusations over the capital’s preparations for winter and the protection of key facilities.

Attacks Ahead of Planned Talks

The latest missile strike was carried out three days before planned talks involving Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi. The meetings, scheduled for November 10 and 11, are part of diplomatic efforts to end the war. There is no information yet on whether the attack will alter their schedule.

Sources: thestar.com.my, internazionale.it