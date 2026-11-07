Two Missiles Hit Qeshm; Iran Claims It Shot Down an MQ-9

Two missiles hit Qeshm Island in southern Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. There is no official information yet about any damage.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency earlier reported that local residents had heard an aircraft before two objects struck the Suza area of the island. It was not specified who had launched the missiles or what the target of the strike had been.

Iran Claims It Shot Down a U.S. Drone

The Iranian military said its air defenses had shot down a U.S. MQ-9 unmanned aircraft over Qeshm. According to the statement, the drone had been “hit and destroyed” by modern systems operating as part of an integrated air defense network.

The United States has not confirmed the information. The U.S. side has not publicly commented either on the claim that the drone was shot down or on whether any damage was inflicted on a U.S. military aircraft.

Washington Reported Limited Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States had carried out new limited strikes against Iranian air defense systems. According to him, U.S. forces had attacked a facility that Iran had built.

“They built a small air defense facility, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” Trump said.

The U.S. news agency Associated Press reported that Iranian state media had reported two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm. The island is located near the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes.

So far, no information has been reported about casualties, injuries or the scale of the material damage. The various claims regarding the strikes and the downed MQ-9 have yet to be independently confirmed.

Sources: al-monitor.com, aa.com.tr, apnews.com