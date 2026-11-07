Leo XIV begins his South American tour with a call for care

Pope Leo XIV began his 12-day tour of South America by arriving in Montevideo and delivering a message about human dignity, care for the vulnerable and the authorities’ responsibility to society. Uruguay is the first stop on the journey, which will continue in Argentina and Peru.

The plane carrying the pope, his team and the accompanying journalists took off from Rome at 7:05. The flight lasted about 13 and a half hours. This is Leo XIV’s first major international trip since undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his right lung.

During the flight, the pope spoke with journalists and acknowledged that some people had doubted whether he would be able to make the tour. “I admit that from the very first day I had no doubts and was convinced that this journey had to take place,” he said. Leo XIV added that he feels “perhaps better” than he looks and thanked God and the doctors for his recovery.

Welcome in Montevideo

The pope arrived at Montevideo airport, where he was welcomed by President Yamandú Orsi. Two children presented him with flowers, after which Leo XIV walked past the honor guard and headed toward the city center.

Later, he traveled by popemobile to Independence Square. According to the Vatican’s estimate, around 30,000 people had gathered to see him and attend his first public event in Uruguay. The pope greeted the crowd, while people chanted: “Pope Leo, Uruguay is with you!”

Message on the state, the family and healthcare

In his first speech to representatives of the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps, Leo XIV emphasized the role of institutions and the common good. He recalled Uruguay’s 40 years of uninterrupted democracy and stated that public authorities must serve society and act within the law.

The pope also spoke about future generations, natural resources and energy. He pointed to Uruguay’s transition to an electricity grid relying almost entirely on renewable sources, but noted that this creates new challenges in transportation, production and the use of land, water and energy.

In his speech, Leo XIV defended the protection of unborn life and support for parents. He insisted that people who are sick, poor, unemployed or dependent on the help of others do not lose their place in society. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure that every person can live with dignity, receive the necessary care and be accompanied to the natural end of their life,” the pope said. The message came against the backdrop of Uruguay’s laws on abortion and assisted dying, which differ from Catholic teaching.

Leo XIV also addressed changes in work brought about by technology and artificial intelligence. In his view, new technologies should expand human capabilities and make work easier, without reducing people to replaceable elements in the production process.

Evening prayer in the cathedral

After meeting with President Orsi, the pope visited Montevideo Cathedral, where he celebrated vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, monks, nuns and seminarians. Before the service, he received the key to the city and prayed at the tomb of Blessed Jacinto Vera, Uruguay’s first bishop.

In his homily, Leo XIV called on clergy to remain close to those who suffer and to show through their actions the mercy they preach. He encouraged prayers for new priestly and religious vocations after the interdiocesan seminary in Uruguay had no new candidates in 2024.

On November 7, the pope will visit Paysandú, where he will celebrate Mass, and later meet with residents of the Casavalle neighborhood, members of the education community and young people. After Uruguay, his route continues to Argentina and Peru.

Sources: apnews.com