Trump Preparing Further Changes to His Administration

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he is preparing personnel changes in his administration following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections. In an interview with CBS’s „60 Minutes“, recorded after the vote, he said he might fire some of his staff but declined to specify whom.

„Yes, a little bit,“ Trump replied when asked whether he planned to dismiss members of the administration. He then added: „I like my Cabinet. I think it’s good. But I may make a few changes.“

Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, placing the White House under increased political pressure. Democrats will take control of Congress in January and are expected to launch investigations into a number of actions by the administration.

Hegseth retains the president’s support for now

Trump said he continues to have confidence in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. „I do,“ the president said in response to a question about whether he trusted the Pentagon chief.

The statement came against the backdrop of a CBS News report published on November 4, according to which Trump had spoken with his advisers and asked whether Hegseth should remain in his post. The network cited several sources familiar with the discussions. The White House said at the time that the president had „full confidence“ in the secretary.

Hegseth is among the officials expected to come under pressure from the future Democratic majority. CBS News reported that, before the elections, Democrats had already discussed the possibility of impeachment proceedings against him.

Miller replaces Susie Wiles

The first major change has already been announced. Trump named Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Miller, who had been serving as deputy chief of staff and was one of the president’s closest advisers, will take office on November 9.

„I wanted to make a change,“ Trump told reporters after announcing the decision. He described Wiles’s work as very good, but added: „Sometimes in life you have to make moves.“

Wiles will move to Trump’s political organization. She ran the 2024 presidential campaign and had been chief of staff since the first day of the president’s second term. CBS News reported that her resignation was linked to the Republicans’ electoral defeat.

Trump’s full interview will air on CBS on Sunday. Until then, no other specific names of officials who could be replaced have been announced.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com