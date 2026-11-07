Trump: We Have Made Significant Progress in Talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump said that “significant progress” had been made in talks with Iran to end the conflict. He spoke to reporters in Florida on Friday.

“We have made significant progress with Iran. We are talking with the Iranian side. We will see where this leads,” Trump said.

The US president added that the United States controls shipping through the Strait of Hormuz – the strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil supplies passes. His statement comes amid ongoing tensions over freedom of navigation in the area.

Limited Strike on Qeshm Island

On Friday, US armed forces carried out a limited strike on an Iranian air-defense system on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump described the operation as “small” and said that the system had been neutralized within five to 15 minutes.

The Associated Press reported that the strike was carried out after the Iranian system launched a missile at a US fighter jet. Iranian state media reported two explosions in the area of the island.

In parallel with the military actions, Qatar presented Iran with proposals to overcome disagreements with the United States over its nuclear program. They envisage confidence-building measures, including easing the US blockade, releasing some of Iran’s frozen funds and allowing inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to nuclear facilities attacked by the United States and Israel.

According to regional officials, the proposal also includes the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. Washington and Tehran would then begin broader talks on stocks of highly enriched uranium and the remaining elements of the nuclear program.

Iran Sets Conditions

According to the Associated Press, Iran is not yet ready to negotiate with the Trump administration on nuclear issues unless the United States accepts its main conditions. These include lifting sanctions, unfreezing assets, compensation for war damage and an end to hostilities in the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that Iran possesses 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. This is significantly below the 90 percent level required for weapons-grade uranium, but technically close to it.

Diplomatic efforts continue with the mediation of Qatar and other countries. According to Axios, Vice President JD Vance has been involved in indirect talks with Iran for about two weeks. The possibility of a technical meeting between representatives of the two countries is also being discussed, but no such meeting has yet taken place.

November 9 Date Under Discussion

Against this backdrop, Fox News reported that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of resuming large-scale military operations against Iran on November 9. According to the network, the date is being considered as a possible operational window because of the new moon and limited visibility at night.

Sources: apnews.com, foxnews.com, axios.com