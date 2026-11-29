The protest in Tirana continued on Albania’s Liberation Day. Citizens and demonstrators gathered again in the capital, waved red-and-black flags and headed towards the Council of Ministers building, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!”. The demonstration began peacefully, but clashes later broke out between participants and police. Law enforcement officers intervened to disperse the crowd, Radio Television of Albania reported.

The mobilisation took place a day after the protests on 28 November, which coincided with the 114th anniversary of the declaration of the country’s independence. The demonstrations then lasted for around six hours and caused chaos on several streets and main thoroughfares in Tirana. According to the Albanian police, 12 people were arrested, while another 19 were subject to criminal proceedings following acts of violence during the gathering. Seventeen police officers were injured in the clashes.

Police Claim Molotov Cocktails Were Used

According to the police, participants in the protest resisted law enforcement officers and attacked them with hard objects, pyrotechnic devices and Molotov cocktails. The authorities also said that vehicle traffic had been blocked and public property damaged. These allegations are part of the materials sent to the prosecutor’s office, while the final legal assessment is yet to be made as part of the investigation.

The offences for which the materials were submitted include the illegal organisation of and participation in gatherings, disturbing public order, resisting police officers, violations of the rules governing explosive and flammable substances, obstructing traffic and destroying property by fire. Suspicions of the illegal possession and manufacture of explosive weapons and ammunition were also cited. Those detained and charged benefit from the presumption of innocence until a court ruling becomes final.

Protests Have Continued Since the End of May

Saturday’s demonstration is part of a series of protests that began at the end of May over a planned major tourism project on Albania’s southern coast, linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The protesters’ demands later broadened to include the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. This is the backdrop against which the protests in Tirana are continuing during the national holidays.

Sources: rtsh.al, apnews.com