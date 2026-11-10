Sybiga and Rubio reaffirm strategic partnership

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris, where the two reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Washington. The talks focused on peace efforts, defense capabilities and Ukraine’s resilience.

“Talks between Andrii Sybiha and Marco Rubio began in Paris. The Ukrainian foreign minister and the US secretary of state will discuss peace efforts, the development of the strategic partnership, and strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and resilience,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting took place as part of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. According to the State Department’s public schedule, Rubio was due to speak with Sybiha before taking part in a G7 working session dedicated to support for Ukraine.

Talks coincided with a new round of negotiations

The meeting in Paris took place against the backdrop of renewed talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in efforts to revive the negotiating process, while European countries are insisting on being included in discussions about the continent’s future security.

Rubio said that Europe’s participation in direct negotiations would be positive, but in his view the time for this has not yet come. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, for his part, insisted that there can be no solution without Europe and its participation.

By the start of the talks in Paris, no new US package of military or financial aid for Ukraine had been announced. Support for Kyiv was expected to be among the main topics of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Sources: en.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com