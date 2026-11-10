Poland arrests two Ukrainians for espionage and sabotage

Polish authorities have arrested two Ukrainian citizens suspected of espionage and sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence services, the Internal Security Agency reported. According to the agency, the two men had been gathering intelligence on critical infrastructure and military facilities in various parts of the country.

“According to the findings of the Internal Security Agency, the suspects were carrying out tasks for the Russian special services, including gathering intelligence on critical infrastructure and military facilities throughout the country,” the statement said.

Prosecutors have charged the two men with espionage on behalf of a foreign intelligence service against Poland, as well as with committing sabotage. According to the investigation, they set fire to cars after replacing their license plates with ones resembling those used by the Ukrainian army. They received payments, including in cryptocurrency, for carrying out the tasks.

“The investigation established that the acts of sabotage were carried out on the orders of Russian intelligence services and were intended to fuel anti-Ukrainian sentiment,” prosecutors said.

If found guilty, the two men could face sentences ranging from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment. At this stage, the charges do not constitute proven guilt, and the final decision will be made by the court.

Poland has for years accused Russia and Belarus of conducting a hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow has repeatedly rejected these accusations. The Russian Embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Sources: internazionale.it