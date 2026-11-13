Hegseth awards soldier who reprimanded him in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth awarded the soldier who, one day earlier, admonished him for talking and laughing in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas Iglesias received the Joint Service Commendation Medal during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Hegseth welcomed service members from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” which guards the memorial.

The reprimand at the memorial

The incident began on November 11, following the Veterans Day ceremony. Hegseth, his wife Jennifer and some members of his team posed for photos on the steps in front of the memorial. A video captures talking and laughter as the group walks away.

Iglesias, who was on duty, turned toward the visitors and called out: “All visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.” President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had attended the earlier ceremony.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the soldier had “properly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain the required conduct.” The statement was issued after video of the incident attracted widespread attention.

Hegseth’s message

After the award ceremony, Hegseth posted photos of himself placing the medal on Iglesias’s uniform and shaking his hand.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Keep it up, patriots,” Hegseth wrote.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most revered military memorial sites in the United States. It is dedicated to service members who died in wars and whose remains were not identified. Soldiers from “The Old Guard” maintain a round-the-clock guard and ensure that silence and respect are observed around the memorial.

The medal presented to Iglesias is awarded for meritorious service or achievement while serving in a joint military organization.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, abcnews.com