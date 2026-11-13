Romania Offers to Fund Additional US Troops

Romania is offering the United States to cover the costs of additional American servicemen to be stationed at existing NATO bases, as well as at new locations in the country. Bucharest is also proposing to accelerate the expansion of Mihail Kogălniceanu military air base.

“We have prepared proposals through which we can accommodate American troops at the existing bases in Romania and, of course, the development of the Kogălniceanu base, as currently planned, can also be accelerated,” Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea told Digi24.

Bucharest Also Wants Operational Military Structures

According to Oprea, the Romanian proposal is not limited to increasing the number of American troops. The aim is also to have military structures with significant operational capabilities present in the country.

The minister cited the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division as an example; its mission in Romania ended in 2025. He emphasized the mobility and capabilities of such formations.

The permanent deployment of American servicemen would require more than providing accommodation at the bases. According to Oprea, conditions must also be created for their families.

Amount Remains Unspecified

“A permanent base can mean not only shelter for the soldier, but also for the family. There must be places where you can go to school with your child, and there must also be a good hospital in the area that can be used by both Romanians and American soldiers or other nationalities currently present in Romania,” the minister said.

An amount of $15,000 per serviceman was mentioned in discussions about the costs of the American military presence. Oprea, however, denied reports that Romania would pay 15,000 euros per person.

“It does not cost 15,000 euros; it is slightly less, because we are talking about the cost of living in Romania, compared, if you will, with the cost of living in Poland. But I will not go into details for now,” Ștefan-Radu Oprea said.

The exact amount of the payment and the mechanism through which the funding would be provided have not been announced. The Romanian minister said the proposal was part of the country’s commitment to gradually increase its defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product.

“This is about security, in which we share the costs, and at some point I think it is truly right for it to be this way, because we Romanians must also take care of ourselves, together with our American partners, and our French and German partners,” Oprea said.

Sources: digi24.ro