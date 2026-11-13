Jensen Huang to Testify Before the US Congress

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress about his contacts with Alice Huang and the company’s measures against foreign espionage. This was announced by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

“We don’t need a subpoena because he returned last night and agreed to come,” Mast told NBC News, as quoted by RBC. The exact date and format of the meeting are still being determined. Congressman John Moolenaar said that discussions with Huang are ongoing.

Three committees requested information

The hearing is expected to be attended by the chairmen of the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, as well as the committee on relations with China. On November 4, they sent a letter to Huang requesting a closed briefing devoted to his ties with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s security protocols.

According to CBS News, lawmakers set a response deadline of November 11 and warned that, in the event of a refusal, they could use their powers to issue a subpoena. After Huang agreed to appear, Mast said that the meeting would likely be held behind closed doors. The conversation is expected to be recorded and transcribed.

The suspicions surrounding Alice Huang

Alice Huang is a former executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. US officials have linked her to an alleged operation by the Chinese services, but no public evidence of espionage has been presented. Chinese authorities reject the accusations.

The case gained broader significance because of US restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China. According to data cited by RBC from Financial Times, Singaporean companies have helped Chinese technology corporations gain access to advanced US-made artificial intelligence chips.

Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair, and after the scandal escalated, he stepped down from his leadership position at Nvidia. US lawmakers are demanding that he explain both his personal contacts and whether they created a risk to the company’s information, technologies and business relationships.

The hearing is expected to take place before Thanksgiving in the United States. No date has yet been announced.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com